scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Sushmita Sen returns to working out after surviving a major heart attack: ‘Cleared by my cardiologist, what a feeling…’

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself working out. The actor had recently survived a major heart attack.

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen has returned to workouts (Photo: Instagram/ Sushmita Sen)
Listen to this article
Sushmita Sen returns to working out after surviving a major heart attack: ‘Cleared by my cardiologist, what a feeling…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday revealed that she had been ‘cleared by my cardiologist’ to work out. The actor had taken fans by shock when she said that she had survived a major heart attack recently. Sushmita took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself stretching on a wheel.

She captioned the picture, “Wheel of life…cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours?” She added the hashtags – one week, slow and steady, and breathe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

One fan commented on her post, “Genuinely glad to see you sharing this and previous posts. I cannot even begin to imagine how scary it all must have been for you.” Another fan wrote, “M’aam you are an inspiration…” A comment read, “Powerful and Strong lady. Love you so much.”

After sharing the news about her heart attack on Instagram, Sushmita Sen conducted an Instagram Live for her anxious fans. She thanked her family, her doctors, and those who stood by her. The actor spoke about what happened, and said, “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart.”

Sushmita added, “I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.” Further, she thanked her fans and well-wishers for the messages and flowers, and said, “My home looks like a Garden of Eden.”

Also Read
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality...
pathaan box office collection
Pathaan box office collection: Akshay Kumar's Selfiee fails to displace S...
amitabh bachchan, manmohan desai
Shatrughan Sinha reveals Amitabh Bachchan never heard a full script from ...
Watch Anushka Sharma revisit old home in Madhya Pradesh as she shares chi...

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya 3.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 19:01 IST
Next Story

Happy Holi 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib cage injury: A look at the megastar’s health issues over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close