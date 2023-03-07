Sushmita Sen returns to working out after surviving a major heart attack: ‘Cleared by my cardiologist, what a feeling…’

Actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday revealed that she had been ‘cleared by my cardiologist’ to work out. The actor had taken fans by shock when she said that she had survived a major heart attack recently. Sushmita took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself stretching on a wheel.

She captioned the picture, “Wheel of life…cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours?” She added the hashtags – one week, slow and steady, and breathe.

One fan commented on her post, “Genuinely glad to see you sharing this and previous posts. I cannot even begin to imagine how scary it all must have been for you.” Another fan wrote, “M’aam you are an inspiration…” A comment read, “Powerful and Strong lady. Love you so much.”

After sharing the news about her heart attack on Instagram, Sushmita Sen conducted an Instagram Live for her anxious fans. She thanked her family, her doctors, and those who stood by her. The actor spoke about what happened, and said, “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart.”

Sushmita added, “I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.” Further, she thanked her fans and well-wishers for the messages and flowers, and said, “My home looks like a Garden of Eden.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya 3.