Sushmita Sen praises Sushant Singh Rajput’s “tremendous emotional intelligence”

Sushmita Sen wrote a heartfelt note in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram, Dil Bechara trailer) Sushmita Sen wrote a heartfelt note in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram, Dil Bechara trailer)

Aarya actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput after the trailer launch of his last film Dil Bechara. Much like many of his fans and colleagues, Sushmita showered praise on the trailer.

Sushmita wrote that though she never knew the late actor personally, he had “tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off-screen.”

Sushant Singh Rajput touched many lives, and Sushmita Sen mentioned that she knows “him better now” because of his “endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness and that life affirming smile.”

The Aarya actor wrote that Sushant was not just a brilliant actor but also “a celebrated human being, one who belonged.” Sushmita mentioned that she wished she knew him and had the chance to work with him, “share the mysteries of the Universe from one Sush to another.” The actor also noted that both of them could have also discussed why they had “a fascination for the number 47.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara releases on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

