Sushmita Sen praises Sushant Singh Rajput’s “tremendous emotional intelligence”

Aarya actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput after the trailer launch of his last film Dil Bechara. Much like many of his fans and colleagues, Sushmita showered praise on the trailer.
Sushmita wrote that though she never knew the late actor personally, he had “tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off-screen.”
Sushant Singh Rajput touched many lives, and Sushmita Sen mentioned that she knows “him better now” because of his “endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness and that life affirming smile.”
I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally…only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! ❤️ I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans…Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!🤗❤️ To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans…He was blessed to be this loved by you all…not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!🤗 I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him…but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another…and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!! 🤗 Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara ❤️ Here’s wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant’s family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga ❤️ I love you guys!!!
The Aarya actor wrote that Sushant was not just a brilliant actor but also “a celebrated human being, one who belonged.” Sushmita mentioned that she wished she knew him and had the chance to work with him, “share the mysteries of the Universe from one Sush to another.” The actor also noted that both of them could have also discussed why they had “a fascination for the number 47.”
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara releases on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.
