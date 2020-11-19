Sushmita Sen receives ‘bestest gift’ on birthday from daughter Renée

Suttabaazi marks Renée Sen's acting debut. (Photos: Sushmita Sen/Instagram and Renee Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen has called the trailer of her daughter Renée Sen’s short film Suttabaazi, “the bestest gift” she received on her birthday. The actor, who turned 45 on Thursday, shared the trailer on her Instagram account and wrote a heartwarming caption.

Suttabaazi marks Renée Sen’s acting debut. Directed by Kabeer Khurana, it revolves around 19-year-old Diya who is a clandestine smoker and her encounters with her nagging parents in the lockdown.

Sharing the trailer, Sushmita Sen wrote, “The bestest gift I could’ve ever received from a loving universe & my first love on my birthday!! Introducing with great pride…Renee Sen the Actor!! Presenting the Trailer of her first ever short film #suttabaazi 👊 What a feeling to see my little Shona take brave steps towards her dreams…to have the courage do so,all on her own!! Here’s wishing @kabeerkhuranaofficial & the entire cast & crew of #suttabaazi EVERY SUCCESS!!! I LOVE YOU @reneesen47 What a NATURAL performer…keep growing, learning & enjoying…May you always earn respect first!!! #duggadugga #blessings #proudmaa #Alisah @sensubir @subhra51 @rohmanshawl WE BEGIN!!! P.S #smokingisinjurioustohealth.”

In another post, Sushmita gave a glimpse into her birthday celebration. Sharing clicks, Sushmita wrote, “#aboutlastnight My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!!! Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!! Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes & blessings you all have been showering on me…what a beautiful birthday I am having!! I looooooove you guys!!! #duggadugga #gratitude #birthdaygirl.”

Sushmita Sen also received heartwarming birthday wishes from her brother Rajeev and sister-in-law Charu Asopa. While Rajeev wrote on Instagram, “keep shining , keep rising , stay fit & more power to my strongest Aarya Happy Birthday to my most beautiful sister inside out ..Bhai Loves you a lot cheers to a rocking 45 🥂 @sushmitasen47,” Charu captioned her post, “Happy bday didi, May god give you all the happiness. Family get-togethers are always fun with you around. I always look forward to catching up with you. A wonderful person like you deserves an abundance of happiness, a bouquet full of good health, and a chest full of untainted love. Have a wonderful birthday didi. Love you loads. @sushmitasen47”

Sushmita made her digital debut with Disney Plus Hotstar web series Aarya this year.

