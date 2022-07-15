Sushmita Sen reacts to Lalit Modi’s declaration of love: ‘Not married…no rings’

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has finally reacted to all the reports of her dating businessman Lalit Modi. She shared a photo of herself with her two daughters, Alisah and Renee, and said that she is ‘not married’ and there are ‘no rings’. Her post comes after Lalit Modi said he is dating Sushmita on Thursday.

Sushmita took to Instagram and wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈 Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍.”

She added, “Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!😉😄👍 I love you guys!!! ❤️😍💋 #duggadugga #yourstruly 🌈.”

On Thursday, IPL founder Lalit Modi posted several photos of himself with Sushmita Sen. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

In another tweet, Lalit added, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.” He also updated his bio on Instagram to announce his love for Sushmita and changed his display picture too.