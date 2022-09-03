Sushmita Sen reacts to brother Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa giving their marriage a second chance: ‘Happy for all 3 of you’

Sushmita Sen has reacted to her brother Rajeev Sen and his wife, actor Charu Asopa, giving their marriage a second chance. After announcing their separation (again), Rajeev and Charu recently shared that they’re going to stay together. The couple has experienced trouble in their marriage several times before, and have remained estranged for stretches at a time.

Sushmita reacted to Charu’s post about their marriage and wrote, “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!!😍🤗❤️💋 Dugga Dugga Shona!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

In her post, Charu shared pictures of herself along with Rajeev and their ten-month-old daughter Ziana, as they celebrated Gahesh Chaturthi by bringing a baby Ganesha idol home. She wrote, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

The couple added that they have decided to “keep their marriage” as they wish to give their daughter Ziana their very best as parents.

“Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. ❤️Charu & Rajeev,” the couple added.

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in June 2019. They had a grand wedding in Goa which Sushmita Sen had attended with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah, and her then boyfriend Rohman Shawl.