scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Sushmita Sen reacts to brother Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa giving their marriage a second chance: ‘Happy for all 3 of you’

In their social media posts, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa shared that they're giving their marriage a second chance. Sushmita Sen congratulated them.

Sushmita Sen- Rajeev Sen- Charu Asopa- ZianaSushmita Sen has expressed happiness as her brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa have reconciled. (Photos: Sushmita Sen. Charu Asopa/ Instagram)

Sushmita Sen has reacted to her brother Rajeev Sen and his wife, actor Charu Asopa, giving their marriage a second chance. After announcing their separation (again), Rajeev and Charu recently shared that they’re going to stay together. The couple has experienced trouble in their marriage several times before, and have remained estranged for stretches at a time.

Sushmita reacted to Charu’s post about their marriage and wrote, “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!!😍🤗❤️💋 Dugga Dugga Shona!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

In her post, Charu shared pictures of herself along with Rajeev and their ten-month-old daughter Ziana, as they celebrated Gahesh Chaturthi by bringing a baby Ganesha idol home. She wrote, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

The couple added that they have decided to “keep their marriage” as they wish to give their daughter Ziana their very best as parents.

“Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. ❤️Charu & Rajeev,” the couple added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Rewind & Replay | National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from ...Premium
Rewind & Replay | National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from ...

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in June 2019. They had a grand wedding in Goa which Sushmita Sen had attended with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah, and her then boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:57:47 am
Next Story

Minor boy electrocuted at fair in Greater Noida, one held

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers
Express Special

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'
ED chargesheet

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'

'End of an era': Serena Williams career ends in third round loss in US Open

'End of an era': Serena Williams career ends in third round loss in US Open

Group objects to prayers on football field by African students
Namaz row in Gurgaon

Group objects to prayers on football field by African students

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has personal connect with INS Vikrant
Delhi Confidential

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has personal connect with INS Vikrant

Premium
Teen held for serial killings, police say wanted to be ‘famous gangster’
In MP's Sagar

Teen held for serial killings, police say wanted to be ‘famous gangster’

Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-of-seat thrills
Cuttputlli movie review

Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-of-seat thrills

Premium
‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
Man seeks Rs 1,000 crore as relief; notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates
Daughter dies after vaccination

Man seeks Rs 1,000 crore as relief; notice to Serum Institute, Bill Gates

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement