Sushmita Sen quashes rumours of adopting a boy, reveals child is her ‘godson’

Sushmita Sen was spotted in Bandra along with her two daughters Renee and Alisah on Thursday night. A young boy was also seen with them. Amid reports that Sushmita has adopted the boy, Sushmita has shared a photo clarifying that the child is her ‘godson’ and not her ‘adopted son’.

The former Miss Universe shared a photo of her chatting with the young boy, who sat atop a car bonnet. Introducing Amadeus to her fans, she addressed the ‘random news’ and their reaction to it. “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!! Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom),” Sushmita wrote with the photo.

Sushmita Sen quashed rumours of her adopting a baby boy by sharing this on her Instagram story. Sushmita Sen quashed rumours of her adopting a baby boy by sharing this on her Instagram story.

In 2019, the actor had shared a video of newly born Amadeus, who is her friend’s son and told fans that her daughter Alisah had prayed for him for nine months. She captioned the video, “This is a moment I will cherish forever. Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY straight nine-month. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for…for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived. To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love…THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree.”

Sushmita Sen recently announced that she has parted ways with Rohman Shawl, her boyfriend of three years. Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”