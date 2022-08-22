Sushmita Sen poses with her mother and daughters as she celebrates her godson’s birthday: ‘It’s a woman’s world’

Sushmita Sen on Sunday, took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with her family as they got together to celebrate the birthday of her godson Amadeus. Sushmita was seen posing with Renee Sen, Alisah Sen, baby Amadeus and mother Shubhra Sen.

The actor was twinning with her daughters in black and she wrote in the caption, “It’s a woman’s world and I am the man in it’. Yes Amadeus, you are indeed! Happy 3rd birthday to my handsome, most loving, kind, naughty and compassionate godson Amadeus! We love you Poocha. Thank you for gracing our lives…”

Previously, Sushmita had to step up and squash the rumors that she had adopted once again. Clarifying that Amadeus was her best friend’s son and her godson, she wrote on social media, “Having a chat with my godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media… his expression says it all. Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom).”

The former Miss Universe has been in the headlines for her alleged relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The actor was recently vacationing in Maldives and Sardinia where she was accompanied by Modi. She was trolled brutally on the internet and was also tagged as a ‘gold diggeer’, to which the actor had said, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!And yes I still buy them myself!!!”

Sushmita was recently spotted at the premier of Laal Singh Chaddha. She was accompanied by her daughters and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar web series Aarya 3.