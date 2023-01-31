scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Sushmita Sen wins internet with her response to a fan who asked her about importance of good looks: ‘Show them your character’

Sushmita Sen is one of the most articulate and empathetic celebrities, as she has displayed in her many media and fan interactions. The actor once again won hearts with a recent response to a fan.

sushmita senSushmita Sen will soon be seen in Aarya Season 3. (Photo: Sushmita/Instagram)
Actor Sushmita Sen is known for her confidence, grace and the ability to speak her mind with intelligence and empathy. One of the many reasons why she was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, thereby bringing home the prestigious crown for the first time. Over the years, Sen has held on to those qualities, which she displays in her media as well as fan interactions.

Recently, the Aarya star posted a photo of herself in black-and-white, and captioned it, “Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate 🤗👍 #cgjung. #portraitofaconsciouswoman 😉❤️ Beautifully captured @flavienheldt 👏 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” The powerful image won many hearts, and fans were quick to flood her comments section with compliments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

However, one fan wanted to know what should those people do who are not as genetically blessed as Sushmita, how do they get her level of confidence in life? “You’re such a beautiful woman Sushmita Sen. Inside out. And you have wisdom. And the confidence that you have cultivated. Please, what do women like me who are not blessed with the looks do, to tell the world, show me what you got!?” asked the user. The actor responded to her fan with her trademark poise and empathy: “Good looks are over rated anyway…show them character!!! 🤗👊❤️ p.s just saw your smile…Beautiful!!!😍 Stay blessed!!.”

Also Read |Sushmita Sen all set to ‘shoot a brand new web series, one that has my heart’

The user thanked her for being gracious and wrote back, “Thank you. You are an inspiration and am going to remember that. Thank you. You made my day. Love, always.” Another person witnessing their conversation also chimed in and mentioned, “You nailed it here. Thank you for always sharing your thoughts to all. Changes life of many.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the third season of the successful Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya. The show marked Sen’s comeback to acting after a hiatus of five years. She was last seen in the Bengali film Nirbaak, in 2015.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:08 IST
