Sushmita Sen pens emotional post for daughter Alisah on her birthday: ‘I am a better person because I am her mother…’

Actor Sushmita Sen wished her daughter Alisah a happy birthday on Instagram with a series of photos. She also shared an emotional note, saying that she was a ‘better person’ as she’s her mother. In the photos, Alisah goes scuba diving with Sushmita, spends time with her god-child Amadeus, and is also seen with her grandparents.

Sushmita captioned her post, “Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God and a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love and the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace and mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother!! To your health and happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!! #partytime #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #foreverinlove Maa @sensubir @subhra51 @pritam_shikhare @reneesen47 #Amadeus #Ziana.”

Fans instantly commented on the photo and wished Alisah happy birthday. One wrote, “Happy birthday, shine on!” Another added, “A true strong mother, more power to you Sush. Love you.” Sushmita has two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah, and the actor often shares photos of their time together.

Recently, Sushmita opened up about her daughters to Tweak India and said that they are not responsible for her unsuccessful relationships. “Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch,” the actor had said.