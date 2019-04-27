Unconditionally yours: Sushmita Sen pens emotional note to rumoured beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post with rumoured beau Rohman Shawl has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Just like her other posts, here too the former Miss Universe has expressed her love for Rohman whom she often addresses as ‘My Rooh’. Sushmita undersigned the post as “Unconditionally Yours.”

Sharing a selfie with Rohman, Sushmita penned a sweet note. In it, she wrote, “To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning😁❤️ choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder…yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! 👍👊💋Love then is simply a bonus!!!😉 To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! 👍😍💃🏻Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl 💋🥰 I love you guys❤️❤️❤️.”

Her confession of love for Rohman got her a lot of best wishes from her fans. Many even wished that the couple stay together forever and with that finger on her ring, doubted that the two are engaged. “Is that an engagement ring? Is that why you said “unconditionally yours”? Love you both. Stay in unconditional love forever,” read a comment on Sushmita’s post.

Earlier, the Biwi No.1 actor posted another photo with Rohman who is a model by profession. In it, the two were seen running hand in hand. The post was reshared by Rohman with the caption, “I am the happiest when i am around a happy you !! @sushmitasen47 You bring me out of my shell and make me do crazy stuff, yet the thing that surprises me the most is that, ‘i am comfortable doing it with you’. Chal bhaag chalte hain 😉 ❤️❤️😘 #mine.”

Rohman shares a good rapport with Sushmita’s two daughters, Renee and Alisah. He often features on Sushmita’s social media account spending time with the two girls.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen on the silver screen in 2010 film No Problem and Dulha Mil Gaya.