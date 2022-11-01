scorecardresearch
Sushmita Sen pens emotional note for niece Ziana amid Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce: ‘May you always rise and rule…’

Sushmita Sen shared a photo of Ziana and penned an emotional caption.

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen shares photo with Ziana on Instagram

While the mud-slinging between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa continues, actor Sushmita Sen seems to have steered clear of the negativity and put out an emotional post for their daughter, her niece, Ziana. Sushmita shared a photo of Ziana and penned an emotional caption.

Sushmita wrote, “Look at that strong & mysterious Phoenix!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!! May you always Rise & Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!!May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan. We love you little Munchkin!!!” Sushmita tagged both Rajeev and Charu in the photo. Charu Asopa replied with several hearts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Charu had earlier told Pinkvilla that Sushmita Sen would not be able to attend Ziana’s birthday celebration. “Sushmita (Sen) didi, Renee, and Alisah have planned Ziana’s first birthday. Unfortunately, didi won’t be able to be a part of it because she had to suddenly go for some shooting. So, she won’t be able to make it but the whole family is going to be there.”

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s marriage has been rocky for months now, with the two levelling accusations at each other. While Rajeev alleges that she didn’t tell him about her first marriage, Charu, has in turn, accused him of cheating, being physically abusive and emotionally unavailable, saying he “would disappear for months”. Charu also said that Rajeev vanished before the lockdown. “Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” she had told Times of India. On the other hand, Rajeev refuted all allegations and said that he never wanted the divorce.

