Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Sushmita Sen on parenthood: ‘It’s not all as romantic and beautiful as they say…’

Sushmita Sen and her daughter Reneé have opened up their mother-daughter relationship, boundaries, careers, parenting and more.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 14, 2021 12:08:43 pm
Sushmita sen recently opened up about her journey as a parent. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen is all set to return to our screens with the sequel of her web series Aarya. Her comeback to the OTT space was widely appreciated. The actor is equally engaged in her role as a parent. She is a single mother to daughters Reneé and Alisah Sen.

Recently, Sushmita and her elder daughter Renee sat down for an interview together. Reneé made her acting debut with a short film, Suttabaazi. In an interview with Hello! magazine, the mother-daughter duo opened up about their mother-daughter relationship, boundaries, careers, parenting and more.

Reneé spoke about how it is to be Sushmita‘s daughter and the expectations that come along with it. “Being my mother’s daughter is a privilege. But there are expectations I have for myself. Having my own identity is important. I am not trying to fill her shoes—I want to wear my own shoes and carve out my own path,” she said.

 

Sushmita Sen also opened up about her experience with parenthood, and called it a process of learning and unlearning. She said, “It’s not all as romantic and beautiful as they say… Being a parent is a beautiful combination of being a student and a teacher. It’s about learning and unlearning and both teaching your child and learning as a parent, too”.

 

Reneé, who has been mesmerised with her mother Sushmita’s acting prowess, had opened up about how she decided to become an actor after seeing Sushmita’s performances. Speaking to ETimes, Renee had also said that her relationship with her mother has changed “now that we are in the same field.” She had said, “Yes, I would love to work with her. Why not! It excites me. We have spoken about it so many times at home. But I also know that to reach where she is, will take me a lot of time.”

She had added, “When I saw Aarya, I was spellbound! I told her I want to work with her, but I have to work a lot on myself to get to where she is. Although we have talked about working together, we have never really discussed a genre per se. So, maybe a love story or an action film.”

Sushmita, 45, adopted  Reneé in 2000, who is now 21 years old. Sushmita then adopted Alisah, in 2010. On the work front Sushmita has wrapped the second season of Aarya.

