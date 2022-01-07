Sushmita Sen weighs in on love and pain: ‘Love will come and go, but…’

Days after Sushmita Sen announced the end of her relationship with Rohman Shawl, she had a live session on Instagram where she spoke about how she perceives love. The actor was joined by daughters Renee and Alisah.

The actor sported a new look for the live session. She was seen in a short bob, and was dressed in all black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

A fan asked Sushmita, “What respect means to you?” Responding to this, the Aarya actor said that she valued respect more than love. “Respect means everything to me. I put that (respect) above love any day! Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems,” was Sushmita’s response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

She added, “But where there is no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita was in a relationship with Rohman Shawl for three years. She announced that she and Rohman parted ways in December. Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”

Someone also asked Sush, “What keeps you motivated, ma’am?” To which, she answered, “If you don’t keep yourself motivated, nobody in the world can. I watch inspiring people, watch documentary of inspiring people, they are on YouTube. They are mostly unsung heroes, not necessarily people we know. So, when I am least motivated, I go to people like that and listen to them, and something inside me just switches on. The are simple stories of simple people doing extraordinary work. The company we keep, are the people we become. So we should surround ourselves with people like that. And I listen to music.”

She added, “Pain is inevitable, but suffering it is a choice. Something I have always stood by, in my life. But running away from pain is also wrong, pain will be there, but don’t suffer. Other thing about life, I love, is the ability to look back, where ever you are now, in you life, in relationship, at work, but when you look back, you have faith, and you keep doing what you are meant to do, that there is a plan, things don’t last, but you have to go along with the vocie that comes from within you.”