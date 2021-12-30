Sushmita Sen opens up on break-up with Rohman Shawl: ‘Closure is important for both’

Aarya star Sushmita Sen recently announced her break-up with former partner Rohman Shawl via social media. The actor’s post spoke about everlasting love and friendship shared by the two of them. Ever since the post came out, people have been talking about how gracefully Sushmita handled the whole situation and bid goodbye to her ex.

People usually grow bitter and lose their composure when such a thing happens, so how does she manage to maintain that perfect composure during those trying times? Speaking up on the subject to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “I’m 100% person. When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%.”

As she announced her separation, Sushmita had shared an adorable photo of herself with singer and model Rohman. The caption read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️ #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga.”

“Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains,” she added.

Getting candid about her Instagram post which received a lot of love from her admirers, Sushmita said that she wanted to say goodbye amicably as every relationship she has been a part of, has helped her grow from strength to strength, adding, “The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second acclaimed season of Disney Plus Hotstar special Aarya 2. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta lauded her performance in the series and wrote, “The real star of this season is Sushmita Sen, the woman who is ‘just a working mother’, doing her thing. She overcomes our skepticism at her not being able to rise above her desire to look perfect at all times and gets down and dirty.”