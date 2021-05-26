Sushmita Sen on being lied to, facing calculated coldness of others: ‘Even at 45, I make big blunders in choices’

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen often pours her heart out on social media and has candid interactions with her fans through the medium. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to respond to her fans who ask her if she also has bad days or does she always stay positive. In a long note, the former Miss Universe talked about making mistakes even at the age of 45.

Sushmita wrote, “You guys often ask me, if I have off days…of course I do!😊 Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!!😁 And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me!🤗”

The actor, who made her OTT debut with Aarya last year, noted how she takes all the difficulty in lives as “a karmic debt”. She added in her note, “What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!!! 👍😊#sharing #stateofmind #lifelessons #positivity #practice #acceptance #karma #faith #time 😇❤️🌈 I LOVE YOU GUYS BEYOND!!😍 #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

Recently, the actor also shared the excitement of becoming an aunt as her brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa are expecting their first child. Sharing a picture of the mom-to-be Asopa, she wrote on Instagram, “I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!🤗❤️Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!🤗😍💋 To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!!”

Sushmita Sen was shooting for the second season of the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya before the lockdown was imposed to control the rising cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra.