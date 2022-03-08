Sushmita Sen says many questioned her decision to be a single mother: ‘How will you raise a child without being married?’

March 8, 2022 3:03:37 pm
Sushmita Sen turned many heads when she first announced that she would be adopting a girl child as a 24-year-old woman. With her career going full throttle, many questioned whether it would be a wise decision to become a mother at such a young age, and that too, a single mother? However, since then, Sen has been applauded for doing what she thought was right.
In a recent partnership with Google India, the Aarya star took to her social media to advocate the search engine’s company’s new initiative for finding people’s voice.
Sushmita wrote in a long, heartfelt post about her own journey to motherhood. Stating that becoming a parent was a major decision, the actor wrote, “Renee was born from my heart when I was just 24 years old.🤗❤️ It was a big decision!! Many questioned it. Why adoption? How will you raise a child without being married? Are you ready to be a single parent? You realise the impact this decision will have on your professional & personal life? The questioning & opinions were endless…And yet, I did what felt right in my heart. I knew I was ready to be a mother. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made, one so profound…I made it twice!!😇❤️💃🏻 Now I am blessed with two beautiful daughters: Renee and Alisah ❤️.”
Concluding the longish post with a personal touch, Sen urged everyone to follow their instincts: “I am who I am because I found the courage to follow my heart…seeking the right guidance, information & support that was needed, when I needed it. I know these biases haven’t really stopped. But they shouldn’t stop you…This is a reminder to talk about them. Find YOUR answer.”
On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s original series Aarya 2.
