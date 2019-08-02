Sushmita Sen: The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother

Actor Sushmita Sen became a mother at the age of 24. However, she has no qualms about the decision she took almost 20 years ago. At an event in Hyderabad, Sen spoke about how adopting was not an act of charity but a way to protect herself.

While talking about motherhood, the 43-year-old actor said she might not be the biological mother of her daughters Renee and Alisah but she has given birth to them from the heart.

“In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood,” the actor said.

Sushmita Sen added that she is extremely proud of her 24-year-old self for making ‘the wisest decision’ to adopt. She said, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

“Doing something that encompasses your heart, your calling always makes sure that you stay true to your DNA and who you are. Yes, the tough part was to do that at the age of 24-year-old when I was at the top of my game in my career. Being an actress is a challenging job. It is a very self-centered job. You have to be all about yourself. Your vanity has to be at its highest for you to be successful. But I am proud of the 24-year-old because I could have delayed the process, ignore the calling but I didn’t do that,” Sen added.

Sushmita Sen concluded by giving the entire credit to her daughters and said it is amazing to feel that they are choosing her back.

“The rest of it I give credit to my children because the truth is I chose them, they didn’t choose me. They didn’t have a say in it. Now, when my Renee is almost 20 and Alisah is 10, I get a feeling that they are choosing me back, which is a great feeling,” the actor said.