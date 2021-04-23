Sushmita Sen manages to arrange oxygen cylinders for a hospital in Delhi, thanks followers for helping and creating awareness

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen was heartbroken after she learned about the oxygen crisis in Delhi over a video on Twitter and asked her followers to suggest a way she could send cylinders to their aid. Sen had already organised a few cylinders for the hospital’s usage in Mumbai but could not find the right channel to transport them to Delhi.

She shared on Twitter, “This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way.”

When one of her followers suggested that she could try a courier service, Sen wrote, “Working on all options, so far no luck..thank you for helping!” Another follower asked her that the oxygen crisis is a nationwide problem so why is she helping a hospital in Delhi, instead of a local one in Mumbai. To this, the former Miss Universe wrote, “Because mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can.”

👏👏👏👏👏 The said hospital has oxygen organised for now!!! It gives us more time to send the cylinders!! Thank you all soooooo much for helping create awareness & support!! 🤗🙏 deeply grateful!!! Stay good hearted…it suits you!!!😇❤️ https://t.co/sl418pEN4p — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

The Aarya actor interacted with her followers who were trying to help her in this mission. A few hours later, Sen updated her followers with the tweet, “The said hospital has oxygen organised for now!!! It gives us more time to send the cylinders!! Thank you all soooooo much for helping create awareness & support!! deeply grateful!!! Stay good hearted…it suits you!!!”

On Friday, India reported 3,32,730 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.