Thursday, June 23, 2022
‘You’re the love of my life’: Sushmita Sen chills in the pool during Maldives vacation. Watch

Sushmita Sen is enjoying a peaceful vacation with her family in the Maldives. The former Miss Universe has been sharing many photos and videos from her trip on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 12:55:25 pm
sushmita senSushmita Sen is sharing photos and videos from her Maldives trip. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen is enjoying a serene holiday in the Maldives with her family and the actor recently took to Instagram to share a video from her vacation where she can be seen chilling in the infinity pool by her suite. Sushmita captioned the video, “I want YOU to know…you’re the love of my life.”

Sushmita has been sharing a few photos and videos from her vacation with her daughters Renee and Alisah and her father.

 

Sushmita had earlier shared a video from the Maldives with her daughter Renee singing the Gangubai Kathiawadi song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ in the background.

 

Sushmita left for the Maldives on Sunday as she celebrated Father’s Day with her dad on the flight.

 

Sushmita, who was last seen in Aarya Season 2, will next be seen in the third season of the Ram Madhvani series on Disney+ Hotstar. The former Miss Universe is rumoured to make an appearance on the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, however, filmmaker Karan Johar has denied those rumours. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Karan called these rumours rubbish.

Also Read |Vicky Kaushal reveals his friends’ reaction to Katrina Kaif being his wife, says wedding was ‘best days of my life’

Her daughter Renee recently made her debut in the short film Suttabaazi. In an earlier conversation with Film Companion, Sushmita spoke about raising her daughters and said, “I’ve always raised the two of them saying, ‘Look, the man you choose to marry, or have as a companion, and the profession you choose, where you choose to live. These are all your calls. Mum’s home, mum’s heart, mum’s love is always going to be there, but I will never be responsible for the call that you take. Nor will I run behind you to watch your every step, because that will never allow you to make your authentic mistakes. The only thing I can guide you with is so you don’t make blunders, and that, too, is not in my control.”

