After Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee professes love for her: ‘End of discussion’

July 21, 2022 9:03:25 am
Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Wednesday took to social media to share a happy selfie and a ‘gentle reminder’ for fans and those who have rallied behind her in the past few days. Sushmita has been making headlines ever since businessman Lalit Modi took to social media and announced to the world that the two are dating. Sushmita hasn’t confirmed the relationship yet, but said in a previous Instagram post that she’s happy, and that’s all that matters.
Dressed in a blue top and dark shades, Sushmita smiled for the camera in new photo and wrote in her caption, “#gentlehappyreminder 🤗 I love you guys!!!🥰❤️😁💋 #duggadugga #yourstruly.” Her elder daughter Renee Sen immediately responded to the post with a sweet comment: “I love you mostestestest😍❤️… end of discussion.”
Besides the actor’s daughter, a number of compliments were showered on the Aarya star in the comments section. One fan wrote, “There is so much more to a woman that who she dates. She has been MISS UNIVERSE- she gave life to two beautiful souls! Have a kind heart guys!.” Another mentioned, “I love you,” while yet another fan wanted to know when the new season of her show will come, writing, “Please Sush, tell me, when is Aarya Season 3 coming?”
Sushmita recently responded to the trolls who had negative things to say about her romantic life, with some even calling her a ‘gold digger.’ Sushmita, in response to the backlash, slammed her critics as she stated that she ‘famously’ prefers diamonds over gold, and still buys her own.
“I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!” a section of her long post read.
On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya Season 2.
