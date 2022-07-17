Sushmita Sen slams people ‘monetising’ her life, being called a gold-digger for dating Lalit Modi: ‘I prefer diamonds, and buy them myself’

Apart from sharing cryptic posts, Sushmita Sen has not spoken directly about her relationship with businessman Lalit Modi. While Modi hasn’t held back from expressing his love for the actor in public, Sushmita has just been sharing posts from her Maldives vacations with her children. Recently, Sushmita Sen broke her silence and took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself, saying that she was ‘perfectly centred’ in her being and responded to the accusations of being called a gold-digger.

She wrote, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

She further wrote, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself. I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!”

Sushmita also addressed trolling she has been receiving as she shared multiple articles that called out the hate she has got in the last few days.

Sushmita penned the headline of the article and added several clapping emoticons and a heart and also added the hashtag ‘Self-made woman’. Another article wondered why ‘The former Miss Universe’s dating choices remain continually, and inexplicably, a matter of public debate’.

Just after Lalit Modi had declared their relationship to the public, Sushmita had posted a photo with her daughters and had written, ““I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!” Later, she posted a photo from Maldives and wrote, “Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! I love you guys beyond!” Meanwhile, Modi addressed the trolling that he had faced, and shared a lengthy post, hitting back at those who had called him a fugitive.

Sushmita’s new relationship came as a surprise to most of her fans, including her brother Rajeev Sen and father Shubeer Sen. Rajeev told both ETimes and The Times of India that he wasn’t aware that his sister is dating the businessman. He also pointed out that she hadn’t confirmed the relationship herself yet, and so he’s waiting to hear her side of the story. “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all,” Rajeev had told ETimes. On the other hand, Shubeer said that Sushmita ‘hadn’t told him anything’. However, Sushmita seems to have found support in her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl who told Pinkvilla that if Sushmita has found someone, ‘he must be worth it’.

However, many trolled the former beauty queen, including writer Taslima Nasreen. After expressing her admiration for Sushmita, she went to write about the actor, “Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So was she sold to money? Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. Those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quick.”