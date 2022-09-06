scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from Instagram bio, display picture; sparks break-up rumours

In July, Lalit Modi had announced that he was dating Sushmita Sen and tweeted that duo will tie the knot in the future.

sushmita sen boyfriend lalit modiLalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen almost two months ago. (Photo: Lalit Modi/Instagram)

It was not even two months ago that Lalit Modi announced his relationship with actor Sushmita Sen on social media and promptly changed his bio to include her name but looks like things aren’t the same between the two anymore. Earlier, Modi had changed his display picture on Instagram to a photo with the Main Hoon Na star and his bio announced Sen as his ‘love’ but now, all of that has been erased from his Instagram handle.

Lalit Modi has replaced his Instagram profile picture with that of his solo image and has also removed the mush from his bio. From the earlier bio, which read, ‘Founder @iplt20 India Premier League Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47’, his latest simply reads, ‘Founder @iplt20 India Premier League’.

Lalit Modi’s Instagram display picture and bio, then and now.

While the 58-year-old businessman’s post for Sushmita Sen is still on his page–where he had shared pictures with her from their vacation and written that marriage will happen someday by ‘God’s grace’–his latest changes have sparked break-up rumours.

Sushmita, on her part, never confirmed that she was in a relationship with Lalit even as the businessman quite proudly declared they were a couple. The actor, however, did break her silence when she was accused of being a gold-digger. Sen had written that she was ‘perfectly centred’ in her being and that she digs “deeper than Gold.” “I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself,” she had written in a post.

Also Read: |Sushmita Sen slams people ‘monetising’ her life, being called a gold-digger for dating Lalit Modi: ‘I prefer diamonds, and buy them myself’

In another post, Sen, who called it quits with her long-time boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl in December 2021, had also categorically denied that she was married. “I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈 Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍.”

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 09:32:01 am
