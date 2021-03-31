‘I speak from experience’: Sushmita Sen on healing from relationships that cause ‘pain and wounding’

Sushmita Sen is making headlines for her recent social media post about ‘happy healing’ and ‘breaking patterns’. The actor took to her Instagram to share a note where she is talking about unhealthy relationship patterns and how to break out of them.

Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl since 2018 and is a mother of two adopted daughters – Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.

The former Miss Universe shared a quote that read, “When there is something we haven’t healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again). Our work is to wake up, become aware, and do healing work that allows us to take a path of integration with ourselves and with others. This path will activate us, but it will also be what allows us to walk ourselves towards authentic healing. ” The quote is by Vienna Pharaon, who is a Marriage & Family Therapist.

The actor shared the note with the caption, “Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously…until we consciously break them!!!🤗❤️👍 We each carry the power to heal ourselves…I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits…we must break those patterns…before they break us!!!❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #awareness #breakingpatterns #healing #love #peace 😍🤗.” Sushmita ended the note by saying, “Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!!😇🌈💃🏻 mmuuuaaah.”

On the work front, Sushmita Set is busy shooting for season 2 of her Disney+ Hotstar series, Aarya. The shooting of the show is going on in Jaipur, Rajasthan.