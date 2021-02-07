Sushmita Sen is not just a person, she’s a vibe: Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been quite open about their love for each other. (Photo: Instagram/Rohman Shawl)

Model Rohman Shawl, opening up about his relationship with Sushmita Sen, says that meeting the Bollywood star has been life-altering.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for two years now. The couple often treats fans to glimpses of their love story and life together through heart-warming social media posts.

Rohman, who has recently shot for a music video, Maula, spoke to Bombay Times about the change in his perspective towards life and the film industry that happened courtesy Sushmita.

Rohman met Sushmita two years after he came to Mumbai to pursue modelling. “Everything in my life changed after that. As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work,” the model said.

Rohman credited Sushmita for helping him evolve as a person and making him clearer about his ambitions.

“On a personal level, that changed me. I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others’. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore,” he said.

The love-struck boyfriend heaped praise at his partner, saying that he marvels at the beauty of her thoughts. Rohman added that it takes time to understand the Arya star but once the initial bridge is crossed, one cannot resist her charm.

“When I wake up in the morning and look at her, I think, ‘Oh God, I am so lucky’. Sushmita Sen is not just a person, she is a vibe. It takes time to understand her, but when you do, you are bowled over. The way she thinks will make you marvel at how beautiful her mind is.

“She will make seemingly impossible predictions, and in two days, it will happen. She feels for everyone… I can write a book about her.”

The speculation around the couple’s apparent marriage plans surfaces every now and then. When asked if they were indeed planning to tie the knot, Rohman said that he and Sushmita were already a family.

“Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too.”

“We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho?’ When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. We will think what happens next…” Rohman Shawl concluded.