Thursday, July 14, 2022

Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi, see photos

Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 8:38:12 pm
Sushmita Sen, Lalit ModiSushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are in a relationship.

IPL founder Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. Lalit also shared photos with his ‘better half’ Sushmita on social media.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓.”

He added, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

