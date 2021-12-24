Sushmita Sen is at ‘peace’ in first post after announcing break-up with Rohman Shawl, see here

Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday confirmed that she and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have split up after being in a relationship for over three years. In a follow-up post, she implied that she is at ‘peace’ and called it ‘beautiful’.

Sushmita took to Instagram and shared a close-up picture of herself and wrote, “#peace is beautiful!!! ❤️ I love you guys…beyond!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga 😇🤗💃🏻night night 💋.”

Sushmita and Rohman started dating three years ago, in 2018. The two never shied away from showing off their relationship on social media or talking about it in interviews. Sushmita has still kept all her photographs with him on her Instagram page. However, a few weeks ago, the two had unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform, which gave rise to the rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Confirming that their relationship was long over, the Aarya actor stated that the two remain friends. She wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️.”

While Sushmita and Rohman were together, the two appeared on each other’s social media feeds quite often, and also did many live interactions with the actor’s fans together. Rohman had also formed a strong bond with Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita had once revealed that she and Rohman met through Instagram DMs, and got along well. Now, there are reports that Rohman has left Sushmita’s house in Mumbai, and is crashing at a friend’s house for the time being.