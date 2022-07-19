scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

‘Sushmita Sen is a self-made woman, knows her priorities’: Brother Rajeev Sen responds after ‘gold-digger’ claims

Rajeev Sen is living separately from his wife Charu Asopa and daughter Ziana. The couple is headed for a divorce after being married for three years.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 1:10:55 pm
sushmita senSushmita Sen with her brother Rajeev Sen. (Photo: Rajeev Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen has responded after the actor addressed the trolling over her dating businessman Lalit Modi. In a graceful Instagram post where the 46-year-old said ‘she digs deeper than gold’, Sushmita clapped back at people claiming that she is dating Modi for his money.

Now Rajeev said in an interview that his sister is a self-made woman who knows her priorities. Calling Sushmita a responsible mother who is a role model for many Indians, he added that she has already had her say through her Instagram posts.

Rajeev and his wife and actor Charu Asopa are headed for a divorce. The two got married in 2019, and have been living separately for some time now. They have a daughter named Ziana, who is currently living with Charu. Recently, a few reports claimed that in their fight, Sushmita is supporting Charu, and has unfollowed her brother on Instagram. Reacting to the same, Rajeev has claimed that his sister never followed him on Instagram. Hence, the claims of Sushmita unfollowing him leave him amused.

Speaking to ETimes, The Times of India, Rajeev said, “The only place she is following me is on Twitter.” Rajeev also addressed the claims of Sushmita supporting Charu. He said his sister is “smart enough to know where we stand” and accused Charu of playing the “victim card”.

Also read |Charu Asopa celebrates daughter’s birthday at her parents’ place, Rajeev Sen missing

Rajeev also said that instead of asking him, people should ask his sister about her decision to follow Charu on Instagram.

In an earlier interview, Charu Asopa had quoted Rajeev’s irresponsible behaviour towards their family as her reason for deciding to end her three years of marriage with him. She also mentioned that Rajeev wrongly alleges that he knew nothing of Charu’s first marriage.

Charu told Delhi Times, “I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other.”

Also read |Charu Asopa says Sushmita Sen taught her how to raise daughter Ziana: ‘The way she is with Renee and Alisah’

A few days back, Rajeev had also reacted to the news of his sister Sushmita’s relationship with businessman Lalit Modi. Rajeev told both ETimes and The Times of India that he wasn’t aware that his sister was dating the businessman and was “pleasantly surprised” on seeing their photos together.

