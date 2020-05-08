Watch: Sushmita Sen’s ‘most cherished interview’

Sushmita Sen opens up about love, life and fears. Sushmita Sen opens up about love, life and fears.

Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to share a video featuring herself being interviewed by daughters Renee and Alisah. During the interview, the actor opened up about love, life and fears.

Sen took to her Instagram to share the video with the caption, “#love My most cherished interview by Alisah & Renee #myturn Entire conversation on #youtube 🤗 LINK IN BIO 💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”

The over seven-minute-long video has Sushmita Sen replying to some simple questions posed first to her by Alisah, and then her elder daughter Renee. From revealing how she deals with heartbreaks to selecting her happy colour, Sen answered several questions candidly. What’s striking is how the former beauty queen takes a moment to answer each question with utmost honesty and depth.

Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak (2015).

