Sushmita Sen recalls the incident when a 15-year-old boy tried to harass her

Sushmita Sen is known for grace and the actor has always remained poised in front of her audience. The actor recently opened up about the time when a fifteen-year-old boy misbehaved with her. She spoke about the incident at a recent event in Mumbai, where she was asked to comment on the issue of women’s safety in the country.

Sushmita Sen said, “So many times people think we don’t encounter things like misbehaviour because we have bodyguards. Let me tell you, even with ten bodyguards around, we are dealing with a crowd of at least a hundred men who have often managed to misbehave with us.”

Recalling the incident, the forty-two-year-old actor said, “Six months ago at an award function, a fifteen-year-old boy misbehaved with me as he thought I wouldn’t realize because of the crowd around. But, he was wrong. I grabbed his hand from my behind and I was shocked to see he was so young, he was just fifteen!”

“I held him by his neck and took him for a walk. I told him if I make a hue and cry, his life would be over. He denied having misbehaved at first, but I sternly told him to acknowledge. He realized his mistake, said sorry and promised me that it will never happen again,” she continued. “I didn’t take an action against him because I understood that the fifteen-year-old was not taught that such things are an offence and not entertainment”, added the actor.

