Sushmita Sen happy for Preity Zinta, Urmila Matondkar

“I have already congratulated Preity on Twitter, I am very excited about her wedding. She is such an amazing person, so is Urmila,” said Sushmita Sen said. “I have already congratulated Preity on Twitter, I am very excited about her wedding. She is such an amazing person, so is Urmila,” said Sushmita Sen said.

Actress Sushmita Sen said he is happy to hear the news of the marriages of her colleagues Urmila Matondkar and Preity Zinta recently.

Read: Urmila Matondkar marries Mohsin Akhtar Mir

“I have already congratulated Preity on Twitter, I am very excited about her wedding. She is such an amazing person, so is Urmila,” said Sushmita at the Asia Spa 2015 Awards.

Urmila Matondkar Ties Knot With Mohsin Akhtar Mir, See pics

Wedding pictures of Urmila and her businessman-model husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, surfaced on March 3, while Preity was flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans on March 1 for her marriage to US-based finance consultant Gene Goodenough, though it is being reported that she tied the knot on February 28. (In pics: Secret Celebrity Weddings: Urmila Matondkar-Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough)

About the age factor in marriage, Sushmita said: “It is so nice that women are choosing to get married later and they are taking their time instead of saying, ‘Oh I am 20, my life is over, I have to find the right guy for myself. Relationships are not made by time, there is no time to make them. It is just the right connection. When that happens it makes me very happy for people.”

(Read: Confirmed! Preity Zinta married to Gene Goodenough; Sushmita Sen congratulates the actress)

Sushmita had also broken norms, when she became a single mother by adopting a baby girl in 2000. Ten years later, she adopted another baby girl.

Preity Zinta Ties The Knot With Fiance Gene Goodenough In Loa Angeles, See pics

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App