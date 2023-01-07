Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl records her giving a speech about the power of love and family. Watch

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently attended a cousin’s wedding in Kolkata, where she was joined by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In a YouTube vlog uploaded by her brother Rajeev Sen, Rohman is seen making a video of Sushmita as she gives a speech on stage.

Sushmita gave an emotional speech on the stage for the to-be-married couple, as she welcomed the bride into the Sen family. In the video, Rohman is seen recording her entire speech from the edge of the stage.

Sushmita said in her speech, “The Sen family has always been a family of love. It is something that I pride myself with and I always think that no matter what the odds, we stick together, we belong. We do everything that it takes to be the definition of family and I can say that very confidently, having met the Thomas family that is ingrained in you. You actually have an Indian soul I am afraid. As graciously as your German-Austrian friends have belonged this evening, to this festivity, my hats off.”

Another highlight of the function was Rajeev and estranged wife Charu Asopa coming together to perform a special dance. The couple had a very public break up last year. However, at the wedding, they danced together on stage to the track “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”.

Sushmita and Rohman parted ways in 2021 but have been photographed together on many occasions since then. While announcing their break-up, Sushmita had written on social media, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains. #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”