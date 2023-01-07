scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl records her giving a speech about the power of love and family. Watch

Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl attended her cousin's wedding recently in Kolkata recently.

Rohman ShawlActor Sushmita Sen's ex boyfriend Rohman Shawl was also present at her cousin's wedding. (Photo: Instagram/rajeevsen9)
Listen to this article
Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl records her giving a speech about the power of love and family. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently attended a cousin’s wedding in Kolkata, where she was joined by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In a YouTube vlog uploaded by her brother Rajeev Sen, Rohman is seen making a video of Sushmita as she gives a speech on stage.

Sushmita gave an emotional speech on the stage for the to-be-married couple, as she welcomed the bride into the Sen family. In the video, Rohman is seen recording her entire speech from the edge of the stage.

Also Read |If Salman Khan is still ‘Bhai’, why is Madhuri Dixit a ’90s woman superstar’?

Sushmita said in her speech, “The Sen family has always been a family of love. It is something that I pride myself with and I always think that no matter what the odds, we stick together, we belong. We do everything that it takes to be the definition of family and I can say that very confidently, having met the Thomas family that is ingrained in you. You actually have an Indian soul I am afraid. As graciously as your German-Austrian friends have belonged this evening, to this festivity, my hats off.”

Rohman Shawl Actor Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend was in Kolkata. (Photo: YouTube/worldofrajeevsen) Rohman Shawl Rohman Shawl was seen recording ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen’s speech at her family function. (Photo: YouTube/WorldofRajesen)

Another highlight of the function was Rajeev and estranged wife Charu Asopa coming together to perform a special dance. The couple had a very public break up last year. However, at the wedding, they danced together on stage to the track “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

Sushmita and Rohman parted ways in 2021 but have been photographed together on many occasions since then. While announcing their break-up, Sushmita had written on social media, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains. #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 13:24 IST
Next Story

Mumbai Art Street: Bright hues offer respite for commuters at Worli’s Annie Besant Road

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close