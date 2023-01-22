Sushmita Sen gifts herself swanky Mercedes, as Charu Asopa congratulates her ‘didi’: ‘Woman who loves to drive…’

Actor Sushmita Sen on Saturday gifted herself a luxury car and shared pictures and videos as she unveiled the SUV, with the hashtag ‘celebrate yourself’.

Sen bought herself the swanky Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe, which reportedly costs around Rs 1.63 cr. The actor called the SUV a “powerful beauty”. Sen shared a reel, where she is seen being given the car keys as she walks towards the SUV. Sen then uncovers the car, revealing the posh black Mercedes, as people around her clap and cheer.

“And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty 👊❤️😉 Thank you @pardesiinderjit @mercedesbenzind @autohangar @theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!!💃🏻🥂🎶🤗 #Sharing #newride #gle53amgcoupe #celebrateyourself 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻I love you guys!!!” she captioned the video. Her former sister-in-law and TV actor Charu Asopa also congratulated Sen, writing, “Wow didi, congrats.”

In another post on Instagram, Sen shared two pictures of herself with her brand-new car and captioned, “#yourstruly #officialpicture love love love!!!”

Sen is currently gearing up for the third season of her acclaimed series Aarya. The Disney Plus Hotstar show marked her debut on the streaming space in 2020 and was even nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards. The series had a successful follow up in 2021.

Apart from Sushmita, the show also stars Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.