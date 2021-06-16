Sushmita Sen’s first ad after winning Miss Universe had people asking if Rohit Roy was her boyfriend, watch

Rohit Roy shared one of his most cherished memories on his Instagram profile. The actor posted a collage featuring himself with Sushmita Sen from her first ever commercial after she was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. “My first ever commercial with my darling Sush ‘the amazing sen’, freshly back from the crowning ! What times and what a commercial for #camay soaps!” he wrote. He also revealed that back then everyone who saw the advertisement wondered if he was Sushmita’s real-life boyfriend. “The often asked question in pre-release viewer reactions was… Is he her real boyfriend!!! Actor toh tab bhi solid tha boss!” he wrote.

As soon as he dropped the post, Rohit and Sushmita’s fans flooded the comment section with praise for the actors. “She is an epitome of grace,” wrote one of Sushmita’s fans, while one of Rohit’s followers mentioned how he resembles “the young Chandler Bing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitboseroy)

WATCH THE AD HERE:



Earlier this year, Rohit celebrated 14 years of Shootout at Lokhandwala and termed it as his “most honest work.”

“I am glad audiences and the critics appreciated it so much back then and even today, after 14 long years, the character name ‘FATTU’ is still clearly etched in people’s minds and more importantly, hearts! Thank u for the love,” he wrote.

Sushmita, on the other hand, celebrated 27 years of being crowned the Miss Universe. In May, the actor shared a throwback photo and wrote a long note in which she also thanked her fans for their constant support.

“Have you ever stared at the impossible & thanked God for giving you the opportunity to make it possible? I have! To my Motherland INDIA 🇮🇳…Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at #MissUniverse in Manila #philippines 😍🌈💃🏻 That early morning on 21st May 1994, not only changed an 18 yr olds life forever…it made History! Thank you to all the kind & loving people, from around the globe, that touched my life from a VERY young age & inspired the woman I am today!! Eternally grateful I remain!

“The abundant Universe doesn’t know impossibilities, it only manifests your beliefs” Choose wisely!!😊❤️👊 #MissUniverse1994 #India. Thank you all for the precious messages & generous blessings…I celebrate with you…ALWAYS!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote.

On the work front, while Rohit was seen in Mumbai Saga, Sushmita will be seen in the second season of her popular series Aarya 2.