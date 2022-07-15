Sushmita Sen’s father knows nothing about her relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘She did not tell me anything’

Businessman Lalit Modi’s revelation about his relationship with actor Sushmita Sen left many surprised, including her brother Rajeev Sen. Even Sushmita’s father Shubeer Sen has no knowledge about her relationship with Lalit. During an interaction with the media, the retired wing commander said he learnt about Lalit’s tweets only from the media and his daughter hasn’t spoken to him about the same yet.

“I do not have any knowledge or information about this development. I had a telephonic conversation with my daughter on Friday morning only. But she did not tell me anything on this count. I was informed after the tweet from Lalit Modi only by media persons. Since I have absolutely no information on this development, I am unable to offer any comment,” Shubeer was quoted as saying by IANS.

Shubeer Sen also said that being in a relationship is a big development in his daughter’s life, and if it would have happened, Sushmita Sen would have told him. But, as of now, she hasn’t said anything to him about Lalit Modi.

Lalit Modi on Thursday shared a couple of tweets which featured his pictures with Sushmita Sen. He also mentioned his wish of marrying the Aarya star. On Friday, Sushmita reacted on reports of her relationship with the businessman. The actor wrote that she is in a happy place but is “NOT MARRIED”.

Though Sushmita’s father Shubeer Sen and brother Rajeev Sen had no clue about her dating Lalit Modi, Lalit’s son Ruchir has said that his family knew about the relationship.