Mumbai Police ask Alia Bhatt to file complaint, Sushmita Sen extends support: ‘When are we going to draw the line?”

Actor Alia Bhatt called out two photographers for breaching her privacy and attempting to click her photos while she was in her home. Alia re-posted the photo shared by a media house, which had her sitting in her balcony, unaware that she is getting photographed by two men from a nearby building. She had strongly condemned the act, saying it ‘crossed all boundaries”. She had tagged Mumbai Police in her message.

The police department has now said that they have approached Alia regarding the matter but the actor has said that her team is in contact with the concerned media house. A tweet by ANI read, “Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt & asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures & these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal: Police.”

Alia found support in many other celebrities who shared similar instances of intrusion in their personal space. The latest to join the group is actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The latter recently shared a post by author Huma Tanweer on the growing paparazzi culture and invasion of privacy.

Sushmita shared the post by Huma and tagged Alia, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Mumbai Police. The elaborate post read, “In a world made smaller by the virtue of the internet, technology and social media, privacy is but a myth. And if you are a celebrity, you have it worse. With the paparazzi culture at its peak, there is little that can be kept hidden. Guys, how can you catch someone off guard despite their repeated requests to the media for privacy? When are we going to draw the lines? Are we becoming nothing more than PR machinery?”

The post further read, “Our right to privacy cannot be in any manner violated. Media frequently blur the lines between personal and social lives. They substantially confuse the two and the outcome is obnoxious and unscrupulous. Since we all have a psychological need for privacy, there should inevitably be a dichotomy between a celebrity’s private and public lives. The media should refrain from intruding on this demarcation line. The practice of using such news to boost channel ratings and garner the most viewers is by no means appropriate.”

Earlier, many celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor also posted on their social media about privacy being invaded. The actors shared their own personal stories and agreed with Alia.

Alia had strongly expressed her disapproval about being clicked in her private space. She had reposted the post by the media house and written, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”