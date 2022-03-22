Sushmita Sen’s ex Rohman Shawl wraps his arms around her to save her from crowd, fans ask them to patch-up

Sushmita Sen might have parted ways with model Rohman Shawl, but it looks like the two continue to have each other’s back. We got a glimpse of the same when on Monday, Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend came to her rescue.

In the videos and photos doing rounds of the internet, one can see Sushmita hanging out with Rohman along with her younger daughter Alisah. While the former couple’s meet-up left fans happy to see them together, it was a gesture by Rohman that grabbed eyeballs.

Rohman is seen protecting Sushmita from the crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of the former Miss Universe. He first leads Alisah to the car and then encircles Sushmita with his arms. Rohman keeps his former partner close to him to ensure no unwanted person troubles her, until she gets into her vehicle. Rohman’s care left many tagging him the best boyfriend one could have, also asking them to patch-up.

Sushmita and Rohman dated for three years. They parted ways in December 2021, leaving fans heartbroken. Sushmita had then taken to her Instagram handle to talk about her break-up. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!” she wrote.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Sushmita had revealed that she and Rohman met through Instagram DMs. The two started appearing on each other’s social media handles in 2018 and soon after, Sushmita opened up about dating Rohman.

Sushmita, who was last seen in Aarya 2, has ever since her break-up, been posting stuff about strength and motivation on social media.