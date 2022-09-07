scorecardresearch
Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl sets up acting debut, reveals he rejected Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl is all set to make his acting debut. He will play a Kashmiri man in his first film, which is currently in the post-production stage.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl broke up in December last year. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Former beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, is looking to follow in her footsteps. Rohman has signed onto his first film as an actor, despite having no interest in the profession originally.

He told Hindustan Times in a new interview that after he became famous (mostly for being in a relationship with Sushmita) the modelling offers dried up and he was courted for films instead. But when he was replaced on a big movie without prior notice, he became dejected. After several years on the periphery of the film business, Rohman is set to make his acting debut in a film by director Akhil Abrol, who worked as an assistant on the Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela. In the film, Rohman will play a Kashmiri character. This also gave him a chance to reconnect with his roots, which he said he had forgotten after being brought up mostly in Nainital.

“After I got famous, modelling jobs started decreasing and acting jobs started coming my way. I did not want to act, so I kept saying no. The modelling offers did not have enough budget; that’s when I saw a shift within me. I realised I have to change with time. I saw the opportunities coming my way, and that’s why I started looking at acting, and the scripts I could really connect with. As an actor I have to learn a lot, but the only thing I have is that I can be natural in front of the camera,” he said.

Rohman said that he would love to work on a romantic comedy, as he believes that is his preferred genre. He also dismissed the idea of appearing on reality shows, even though he has been offered several of them, including Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. “I want to give my acting career a chance first. If this doesn’t happen, then I will go to reality shows. I have nothing against reality shows, but right now I am not really looking into it. Acting nahi chali phir mein reality shows ke bare mein sochunga (if acting does not work out, then I will think about reality shows),” he said.

Rohman and Sushmita met online, and started dating shortly afterwards. She announced that they had broken up in a social media post last year. She has since been linked to businessman Lalit Modi, but remains close with Rohman.

