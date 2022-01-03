Sushmita Sen displays her inner strength in new post: ‘You don’t always have to bite’

Sushmita Sen on Monday, got into the skin of her character Aarya in her latest Instagram post. Sushmita, who’s currently basking in the success of season two of the Disney+ Hotstar web series, shared a click from the crime-thriller that has her spearheading the main plot.

“You don’t always have to bite…sometimes, all you gotta do is Hisssss #yourstruly #Aarya. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” Sushmita captioned the image.

Aarya, which first premiered on the OTT in 2020, returned with its new season last month. The Ram Madhvani directorial had actors Ankur Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, Maya Satao, Sugandha Garg, Jayant Kripalani and others reprising their parts.

Sushmita Sen’s latest post comes days after she announced of parting ways with her partner Rohman Shawl. On December 23, Sushmita posted a picture with Rohman. In her caption she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!” The two dated for nearly three years.

Speaking on her break-up, Sushmita told HT, “I’m 100% person. When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains.”

Sushmita added that she wanted to say goodbye amicably as every relationship she has been a part of, has helped her grow from strength to strength. With regard to her Instagram post about her breakup, the actor said, “The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already.”