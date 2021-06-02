Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen’s debut film Suttabaazi screened at Bandra Film Festival. Watch it here

Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen ditched a debut designed for a star kid and opted for a short film titled Suttabaazi as her maiden acting project. The Kabeer Khurana directorial was screened at the Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube Channel on Wednesday under the ‘Quirky’ category.

The 14-minutes short officially released in January. It revolves around a 19-year-old social media addict Diya stuck at home amid online classes and nagging parents in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The only respite is her newly acquired habit of smoking. While Renee plays the main role, the film also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra as her parents.

Sharing her excitement, Renee said, “I am so happy with all the love this poignant short film has received. We shot this during the last lockdown, I am glad to see so many platforms acknowledging our hard work and showcasing the film. Bandra Film Festival is said to have a good line up of films and I feel humbled to be a part of this film festival.”

Calling Suttabaazi, a fulfilling experience, Renee added, “Suttabaazi will always be special to me, I enjoyed every bit of playing Diya. The film has taught me a lot, both at personal and professional levels. No matter what the situation is – whether it’s a good day or there are mess ups on the set — I have to be able to give the perfect shot, it has made me a lot more goal oriented. Working on this film has been very fulfilling. I am very happy it happened.”

Apart from Suttabaazi, A Decent Arrangement starring Shabana Azmi, Adhir Bhat, Diksha Basu,Navneet Nishan and Adam Laupus was also showcased at the Bandra Film Festival. The comedic drama explores the complexities of ethnic identity and the choices brought about by the shrinking globe.

Another film, director Mamta Murthy’s titled Fried Fish, Chicken Soup And A Premiere Show made it to the line-up. It is set in Manipur and paints a portrait of cinema and its citizens across a centur.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Oscar nominated short film Karma was also screened at the Bandra Film Festival last month. The film released in 2004 and went on to grab a nomination at the Student Oscars. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the grandson of veteran filmmaker BR Chopra, Karma also featured Sharat Saxena and Milind Joshi.

Karma happened to Ranbir when he was a film student along with Abhay Chopra. He made his Bollywood debut three years later with Saawariya (2007).

Bandra Film Festival is a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube. It includes a mixed bag of shorts, features and documentaries.