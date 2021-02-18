Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee is asked about her ‘real mother’, says ‘I’m born to my mom’s heart’

During the AMA session, Renee Sen also opened about her future Bollywood career. (Photo: Renee Sen/Instagram)

Actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen on Thursday took time out to answer some fan questions via an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. The budding actor spoke about everything under the sun, from her relationship status to the kind of bond she shares with her star mother.

One fan congratulated Renee on her recent short film Suttabaazi and asked her about her experience of smoking in the movie since she is a non-smoker. “The smoking part was really difficult. My lungs felt very uncomfortable (doing it),” responded the artiste.

Renee also opened up about the mother-daughter bond and called it the most wholesome relationship in the world, adding “Every child and parent relationship is.”

Another fan got super curious about her love life and asked point blank whether the young actor was in a relationship. Renee quipped, “Focused on my career and college. That’s my relationship status right now.”

She was also asked about how she would start her Bollywood career, to which Renee simply answered, “By auditioning for roles.” She further stated that she loved acting as she gets a chance to bring new stories and characters to life.

However, a really personal and bold question came from a follower who asked Renee about her ‘real mother.’ “I am born to my mother’s heart. This is as real as it gets,” Renee wrote. She also shared her best learning from mother Sushmita Sen and added, “I am learning from her every day, but the fact that she is independent and self-made is the best thing that I am learning from her.”

Renee will next be seen in another short film Dramayama alongside Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary.