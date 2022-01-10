Sushmita Sen dances with daughters Renee and Alisah: ‘Mama’s pride’. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen has a solution for those who don’t feel like working out. She took to Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing with her children Renee and Alisah, and thanked them for always keeping her on her toes. In the video, Sushmita and her two daughters dance to the song Copine.

Sushmita captioned her post, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem , let’s dance!! Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47 Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!! #sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday 🤗❤️🌈

I love you guys!!! #duggadugga. Song: Copines by @ayanakamura_officiel.”

Recently, Sushmita Sen announced that she had ended her relationship with model Rohman Shawl, saying that the relationship was ‘long over’ but the love and friendship between them will always remain. The couple had dated for over four years. Since then, Sushmita has been posting motivational posts for her fans. In her recent Instagram story, she shared a quote that read, “In a society that has you counting money, pounds, calories and steps, be a rebel, count your blessings instead.” Sushmita added to the post saying, “Blessed x Infinity! Rebel with a cause.”

Sushmita was last seen in the second season of the show, Aarya.