Sushmita Sen dances in the rain to Rhythm Of Shiva: ‘I find hard to resist ever since my childhood’

Sushmita Sen has been enjoying a little time off, and as she vacations at a dreamy place filled with mist and mountains, she’s shared an Instagram post where she is dancing in the rain.

In a new post on her Instagram handle, the former Miss Universe, has shared a beautiful video as she dances to ‘Rhythm of Shiva’. Along with the video, Sushmita wrote, “#rains #flowoflife #carefree #abandonment 😁💃🏻🎶🤗 And of course, Rhythm of Shiva!!!!🙏 #happiness 💃🏻“ You’ll catch a cold princess” says @pritam_shikhare 😄 but dancing in the rain I find hard to resist ever since my childhood!!😍💃🏻 #sharing #apieceofme flowing with the rhythm of life!!! I love you guys!!! 😁💋 #duggadugga.”

Sushmita also shared a picture of herself soaking in the rains as she donned a fresh white outfit. She captioned it as, “#blessed is a feeling!!😇❤️💃🏻 I don’t look for it…I feel it!! Every moment through good times & bad…I say it out loud…I AM BLESSED!!! 😍 And then, just like that oh the avalanche of feelings that follow…love, gratitude, knowing, bliss!!!🤗😁💃🏻🎶 You should try it!!! 😀👏💃🏻 #beconsistent #beblessed. I love you guys sooooooo much!!!❤️ #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

Sushmita is quite active on her social media account as she shares moments of her life with her fans.

She has spoken about various things about her life and parenthood. The actor had recently shared her experiences of being a single parent and called it a process of learning and unlearning. She said, “It’s not all as romantic and beautiful as they say… Being a parent is a beautiful combination of being a student and a teacher. It’s about learning and unlearning and both teaching your child and learning as a parent, too”.

In 2020, ahead of Aarya’s release, she had opened up about the last five “traumatic” years of her life after she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease. She had called her comeback series the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

The 45-year-old actor has wrapped the second season of of the show.