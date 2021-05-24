Sushmita Sen congratulates soon-to-be-parents Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa: ‘I am going to be a bua’

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the news that she is going to be a ‘bua’ (aunt) soon as her brother Rajeev Sen and his wife, television actor Charu Asopa are expecting their first child.

Sharing the latest photo of soon-to-be mom Asopa on Instagram, Sen wrote, “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! 😁🤗👏❤️ I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!!😀⭐️💃🏻💃🏻🌈 Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! 😍💋❤️.”

The actor futher wrote, “They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! 😁Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!😃💃🏻👏🌈. I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!🤗❤️Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!🤗😍💋 To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! 😇🙏💃🏻😁I love you guys!!! #duggadugga❤️🙏🌈 #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe 😁🎵.”

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Charu Asopa said that she is currently in her hometown Bikaner, and sister-in-law Sushmita Sen is in touch with her. She added that Sushmita is excited about the baby’s arrival. “She is continuously in touch with me and keeps asking about my and baby’s health. She is so excitedly waiting for the baby. She only recommended a doctor when I was in Mumbai. Now that I am Bikaner, I keep consulting that doctor as well while I am showing myself to doctors here. My due date is around Sushmita didi’s birthday so that thing is making me even more excited as whatever we get blessed with a girl or a boy is going to be amazing just like her. As Didi is someone who is unbiased, follows her principles and I really respect her for that. I want my baby to be like her,“ shared the mom-to-be.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019 in Goa.