Sushmita Sen, sister-in-law Charu Asopa celebrate ‘baba’ Shubeer Sen’s birthday: ‘Wish every girl gets father-in-law like him’

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen on Monday, sent warm wishes to her ‘baba’ Shubeer Sen on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita dropped a string of beautiful pictures. Sharing the series of pictures along with a sweet message, “Love, kindness, courage & empathy…the four chambers of a balanced heart” Here’s to the one who epitomises it!! Happpyyyyyy Birthday Baba @sensubir Here’s to your health & happiness always!!! You are God’s precious blessing in our lives!! We love you!!!!#duggadugga Alisah, @reneesen47 & your Titan.”

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friend dropped in their comments. Sister-in-law Charu Asopa wrote, “Happy bday to the most amazing person I know. I wish every girl gets a father in law like him. #worldsbestfatherinlaw love you baba you are the best.”

Even though her relationship with her husband Rajeev Sen has reportedly been turbulent, Charu has, time and again, expressed her love and fondness for her sister-in-law Sushmita. She has also been very cordial with her in-laws.

The Main Hoon Na star shares a special bond with her father Shubeer Sen, who served the country as an Indian Air Force Officer for many years. In many of her interviews, Sushmita has often shared anecdotes of how her father pulled out all the stops to support her for the Miss Universe pageant.

On the work front, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled Taali. And now Sushmita is gearing up for Aarya 3.

The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen leading the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead in the front for which he earned several awards earlier this year. Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on-screen and her digital debut.

Earlier, speaking about her role in Season 3, Sushmita said, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya.”

The first season was even nominated for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards. Apart from Sushmita Sen and Sikandar Kher, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.