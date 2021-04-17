Sushmita Sen celebrates National Award win in an Instagram live as boyfriend Rohman Shawl makes sneaking appearance. Watch

Sushmita Sen was honoured with a National Award for her contribution to social welfare and women empowerment. The actor celebrated her win with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah on Saturday.

Sharing a couple of pictures on her Instagram account, Sushmita wrote, “Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment. I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!! Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect!”

Sushmita also went live on her Instagram account to celebrate the win with her fans. The appearance of Rohman and her daughters became the high point of the live video. Rohman shyly sneaked through her live session giving the followers some adorable moments.

In the live, Sushmita spoke about what the award means to her and how it is a proud moment for her father, “I know my father would be really, really proud as he served our nation as an officer of the Indian Air Force for many, many years.”

“When our country recognises women, they empower women. To be born a woman is a gift but to be at the service of women is a privilage. To get awarded for the same is a humbling experience,” the actor said. Sushmita posted the video with a caption in which she thanked her fans for their love. She wrote, “Your love is my greatest Award!”

When one of her fans asked her about the update on Aarya 2, Sushmita informed that the shooting has halted for a while but they have almost finished the series. “I am waiting for Aarya 2 also. I can promise that we have put our heart and soul into this season because there is such a powerful progression in Aarya’s life from the season one. I cannot wait for you to see it and fall in love with her even more. We have an incredible team. It was heartbreaking to stop filming because we were so close to finishing it.,” Sushmita replied.

The actor, who made her OTT debut with Aarya last year, was shooting for the second season of the series before the lockdown was induced to control the rising cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra.