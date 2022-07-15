Even Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen had no clue that she’s dating Lalit Modi, says she hasn’t confirmed it yet herself

IPL founder Lalit Modi took the internet by surprise yesterday, when he announced that he is dating beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen. Nobody saw it coming, including Sushmita’s own brother, Rajeev Sen. Lalit Modi left India for London in 2010 after investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering linked to the IPL were launched. He has been in London since and has given several interviews claiming innocence on all charges.

A part-time actor and a social media influencer with a YouTube channel, Rajeev told both ETimes and The Times of India that he wasn’t aware that his sister is dating the businessman. He also pointed out that she hadn’t confirmed the relationship herself yet, and so he’s waiting to hear her side of the story. “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all,” Rajeev told ETimes.

Also read | Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi, see pictures

On Thursday evening, Lalit Modi took to social media to post pictures of him and Sushmita together. He called her his ‘better half’ and said that he was ‘over the moon’ to be beginning a new chapter in his life. In a follow-up tweet, he clarified that the two are just dating, but that he intends on tying the knot with Sushmita soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Sushmita was dating model Rohman Shawl until 2020, but she announced that they’d broken up with an Instagram post last year. Rohman used to regularly feature on her social media platforms, and appeared to have integrated himself into Sushmita’s family, and with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita has often spoken about her relationship history, and how it has been marked by not the best men. In a recent chat with author Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel, she said, “Luckily, I’ve met some very interesting men in my life, and the only reason I didn’t get married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation, if anything, they’ve been very gracious. They have accepted people in my life with open arms, given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch. I came close to getting married thrice. All three times God saved me. I can’t tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God did protect me, but also because God protected these two kids, he can’t let me get into a messy affair.”