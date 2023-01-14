Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev wishes Lalit Modi a speedy recovery after he gets infected with Covid, influenza, deep pneumonia: ‘Stay strong’

IPL founder Lalit Modi, who had previously announced that he was in a relationship with Sushmita Sen, took to social media on Friday and shared that he got “double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia.” Sudhmita’s brother Rajeev Sen left him a note in the comments section wishing for his speedy recovery.

Rajeev shared, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong.” Lalit mentioned in his caption that he was in Mexico when he fell sick and had now traveled to London via an air ambulance. “Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug.”

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen wished Lalit Modi a speedy recovery. (Photo: Lalit Modi/ Instagram) Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen wished Lalit Modi a speedy recovery. (Photo: Lalit Modi/ Instagram)

Another one of Lalit’s posts read, “I was I thought touch and go. But my children and their friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me 2 out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind. Not to forget the @vistajet crew. Who were better then par excellence. Thank u my friend @thomasflohrvista 🤗🙏🏾”😘

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

In July 2022, Lalit had shared on social media that he’s dating Sushmita Sen and had also suggested that the two would tie the knot soon. He had also shared several pictures of the two of them enjoying a beach holiday in Sardinia, Italy. However, Sushmita never spoke about her relationship with him. During this time, Rajeev had come to defend his sister as she was being trolled for dating Lalit.

Talking about Sushmita and Lalit being trolled, Rajeev Sen told ETimes, “A lot has been said about my sister negatively regarding her current pictures with Mr Modi. I can proudly say that my sister is a self-made woman. She knows her priorities, she is a responsible mother and a role model for many Indians. Nothing can take that away from her. Also, whatever my sister had to say, she has done that through her Instagram posts.”

A few months after announcing his relationship with Sushmita, Lalit removed his Instagram profile photo with Sushmita and also changed his bio about her, leading to breakup rumours.