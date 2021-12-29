Sushmita Sen shares ‘life lesson’ post parting ways from Rohman Shawl: ‘Where projection ends…’

Sushmita Sen has always emerged stronger after a tough moment in her life. And now, the actor and former Miss Universe has shown grit again. On Tuesday night, the Aarya actor, who recently parted ways with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, posted a fierce picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Where projection ends…confidence begins” 👍❤️.”

She also added a bunch of hashtags to the post, mentioning motivational phrases like ‘life lessons’, ‘innate strength’, ‘staying true’ and ‘unshakeable.’ The photo appears to be a still from the sets of Aarya 2.

Responding to Sushmita’s post, her elder daughter Renee, also an actor, gave her a shout out. She wrote, “You’re on fire 🔥 😍❤️.” Sushmita replied to Renee’s comment with, “Renee Fire Sen!!! 😉😀💋 I love you!!!” Sushmita also has a younger daughter named Alisah.

A few days ago, sharing a photo of herself with Rohman, the Aarya star had shared that the two of them have decided to pursue their independent journeys in life. The post caption read, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️ #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga.”

On the work front, Sushmita made a comeback to acting with the web series Aarya, last year. The second season of the show released earlier this month on Disney+ Hotstar and both the seasons have received encouraging reviews and response from the audiences.