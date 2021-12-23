Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl part ways: ‘The relationship was long over, the love remains’

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about her break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita shared a photo of the two and wrote in the caption, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!❤”

In the hashtags, Sushmita also included ‘no more speculations’ along with ‘cherished memories’ and ‘live and let live’.

Earlier in the day, there were reports doing the rounds that Rohman Shawl has moved out of Sushmita Sen’s house, and it seems like the Aarya 2 actor has posted about the break-up to put an end to the speculations. A few weeks ago, the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram which gave rise to the rumours.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Sushmita had revealed that she and Rohman met through Instagram DMs. The two started appearing on each other’s social media handles in 2018 and soon after, Sushmita opened up about dating Rohman.

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of Disney Plus Hotstar web series Aarya 2.