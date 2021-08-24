Sushmita Sen blesses Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen at their baby shower, parents-to-be show off their new home

Television actor Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen are expecting their first baby. The couple’s family and friends hosted a baby shower for them where everyone was beaming with happiness. Charu posted many pictures from her ‘Godh Bharai’ ceremony on social media that featured the candid moments of the Asopa and the Sen family with the soon-to-be-parents. Rajeev’s sister, actor Sushmita Sen, was seen blessing parents-to-be as her daughter Renee Sen posed with them.

Charu’s baby shower took place at her new house. Sharing a series of photos of herself with Rajeev, she shared, “Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house…🧿🤰❤️😍” In the pictures, Charu looked gorgeous in her traditional lehenga, and Rajeev complemented her in a beige kurta with white pyjamas.

An excited ‘bua’, Sushmita Sen performed the rituals of the baby shower with Charu and showered love on the soon-to-be-mom. In an earlier interview with The Times of India, the Mere Angne Mein actor had shared how her sister-in-law Sushmita is excited for the baby’s arrival. She said, “Sushmita didi is so excited. She keeps sending me voice notes and the messages she sends are amazing to hear. She is very happy and is just waiting for the baby. Everybody is so excited, so happy in the family.”

Rajeev and Sushmita also celebrated Raksha Bandhan on the same day.

Charu and Rajeev, who tied the knot in 2019 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa, announced their pregnancy in May this year. Sharing a picture with his wife Charu on Instagram, Rajeev had written, “Happiness is on its way”, along with a baby face emoticon.

Sushmita Sen had also expressed her happiness on becoming an aunt as she penned a long note. “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! 😁🤗👏❤️ I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!!😀⭐️💃🏻💃🏻🌈 Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! 😍💋❤️.”

The actor futher wrote, “They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! 😁Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!😃💃🏻👏🌈. I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!🤗❤️Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!!🤗😍💋 To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! 😇🙏💃🏻😁I love you guys!!! #duggadugga❤️🙏🌈 #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe 😁🎵.”